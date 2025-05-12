(Kitco Commentary) - Gold and silver posted impressive gains today, defying traditional market dynamics amid growing concerns over the Trump administration's aggressive trade policies. The rally underscores investors' flight to safe-haven assets as policy uncertainty overshadows otherwise supportive economic fundamentals.

Gold futures extended their recovery for the second consecutive session, effectively ending a five-day decline that had weighed on the precious metal. The August 2025 futures contract climbed $10.50, or 0.32%, to $3,333, before advancing further to $3,335.20 as of 6:40 PM ET—an additional $1.80 gain in after-hours trading.

The advance is particularly significant given gold's ability to rise alongside a strengthening dollar, a relationship that typically sees the metals move in opposite directions. This breakdown in historical correlations highlights the metal's growing appeal as a hedge against policy uncertainty rather than currency fluctuations.

Silver futures delivered an even more spectacular performance, surging $1.02, or 2.79%, to $37.625. The metal gapped higher in overseas trading and continued its ascent to $37.79 as of 6:40 PM ET, representing an additional $0.165 gain in extended trading.

This rally positions silver futures for their highest closing value in over 12 years, bringing the metal within striking distance of the $40 target that many analysts now consider a floor rather than a ceiling for 2025.

Silver's outperformance relative to gold suggests robust industrial demand fundamentals are supporting the precious metal's advance.

Trade Policy Uncertainty Fuels Safe-Haven Demand

The Trump administration's unconventional trade policy approach has emerged as the primary catalyst behind precious metals strength.

Yesterday's announcement of a 50% tariff on copper imports, effective August 1st, along with similar tariffs on Brazilian goods, has created significant market uncertainty.

This policy unpredictability has proven powerful enough to overcome typically bearish factors for precious metals, including dollar strength and robust employment data—a testament to the market's current risk-off sentiment.

Recent labor market data suggests employers may be holding onto workers despite other indications of a cooling labor market, creating no urgency for the Federal Reserve to resume interest rate cuts. Initial jobless claims for the week ending July 5 came in at a seasonally adjusted 227,000, below the consensus estimate of 235,000.

This stronger-than-expected labor market data would typically reduce expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, creating headwinds for precious metals. However, gold and silver's ability to advance despite this development demonstrates the market's current prioritization of geopolitical and trade policy risks over traditional monetary policy considerations.

The precious metals' resilience in the face of data that would normally support bearish sentiment underscores the strength of the current safe-haven bid, highlighting how policy uncertainty has fundamentally altered traditional market relationships.

The convergence of aggressive trade policies and safe-haven demand creates a compelling environment for continued strength in precious metals. While traditional economic indicators suggest a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance, the market's focus has clearly shifted to policy uncertainty and its potential economic implications.

