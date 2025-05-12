(Kitco Commentary) - In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides an update on the precious metals markets, and the political and economic developments that are fueling price volatility.

He explains the sharp rise in gold and silver prices, including the mix of political turmoil, tariff threats, and rising investor demand driving the rally.

Jeff also looks at platinum and palladium, questioning the sustainability of their recent price gains and pointing to speculative activity rather than market fundamentals.

The presentation concludes with a broader look at the indicators CPM Group analysts are following to determine where prices will move from these levels.