(Kitco Commentary) - Silver is more than just a trade; it's a lifestyle, especially after reaching its highest level since 2011. U.S. premiums are rising, the London spot market is tightening, and borrowing costs for silver are increasing. On Wednesday, President Trump announced a 35% tariff on Canadian goods and raised blanket tariffs on most trading partners from 10% to 15-20%. This follows plans for a 50% import tariff on copper, with Canada being a major supplier of both metals. Earlier this year, the anticipation of U.S. tariffs on silver imports caused futures prices to spike, creating arbitrage opportunities before the White House confirmed that bullion would not be subject to these tariffs. We believe he might be reconsidering his stance on Silver.

We firmly believe that a "Commodities Supercycle" is currently underway. Silver is valued both as a financial asset and as an essential industrial input, particularly for clean energy technologies like solar panels. The market is now facing its fifth consecutive year of deficit and a squeeze could be underway. To prepare we are constructing long-dated call spreads in the Silver market for our clients.

For example purposes, one could purchase the December 2025 Silver futures $50.00 call option while selling a December 2025 Silver futures $55.00 call against it. The plan will create a calculated risk Bull Call spread and costs $1,500 plus any commissions and fees, while your maximum gain would be $22,500, less your initial cost, if silver futures close above $55.00/oz at expiration on November 24, 2025. We believe this strategy achieves a low-risk high reward profile.



PHILLIP STREIBLE

Chief Market Strategist | Blue Line Futures