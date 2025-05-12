(Kitco Commentary) - Financial markets experienced significant volatility Friday following President Trump's announcement of new tariff measures, with traditional safe-haven assets and digital currencies both benefiting from heightened investor risk aversion.

The renewed trade tensions, combined with ongoing geopolitical concerns, triggered a broad flight to quality that lifted precious metals and the U.S. dollar while sending equities lower.

Gold futures posted substantial gains, advancing $46 or 1.39% to reach approximately $3,371 on the Comex exchange as of 3:00 PM ET.

Despite the strong daily performance, the yellow metal's weekly advance was more modest at $28, reflecting the concentrated nature of Friday's rally. The precious metals complex saw even stronger performance from silver, which outpaced gold with gains of nearly 5% on the day, adding $1.85 to reach $39.15 and approaching the psychologically important $40 level.

The strength in precious metals proved particularly notable given the concurrent rise in the U.S. dollar. The dollar index gained 0.30% on the day and 0.91% for the week, typically creating headwinds for dollar-denominated commodities.

The market's defensive positioning followed President Trump's announcement of a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, set to take effect August 1, alongside plans for broader tariffs of 15% to 20% on most other trading partners. The measures reignited concerns about global trade disruptions and their potential economic consequences, prompting investors to seek refuge in traditional stores of value.

The tariff announcement holds particular significance given Canada's status as one of America's largest trading partners, suggesting potential for meaningful economic disruption. Markets interpreted the move as a signal of a more aggressive trade policy stance, raising questions about the stability of existing trade relationships and global supply chains.

Beyond trade concerns, ongoing Middle East tensions contributed to the risk-off sentiment. The conflict between Israel and Hamas continued to show no signs of de-escalation, with military activity persisting around the Gaza Strip. Despite active U.S. diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire, progress has remained slow, keeping regional tensions elevated and adding another layer of uncertainty to global markets.

