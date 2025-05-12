(Kitco Commentary) - In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; while addressing the myths and misinformation circulating about Comex silver inventories and deliveries.

He discusses the sharp price rise in silver, which briefly broke above $39 per ounce for the first time since 2011, and explains what’s actually behind the move, discussing the difference between investor interest and physical market fundamentals.

Jeff also reviews the latest inflation data, showing how rising electricity and natural gas prices are influencing the CPI, and what that means for interest rate expectations and Federal Reserve policy. He offers additional insight into gold, platinum, and palladium price movements, and explains why much of the current narrative around these markets is being driven by speculation rather than structural shifts in supply or demand.