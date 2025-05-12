Gold markets experienced significant turbulence during Wednesday's trading session, with prices swinging nearly $60 within a two-hour period amid speculation surrounding Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's potential dismissal. The precious metal's volatile performance underscores the market's sensitivity to monetary policy uncertainty and broader economic concerns.

The day's trading drama began with reports suggesting that President Trump had inquired whether lawmakers would support removing Powell from his position as Federal Reserve Chairman. These initial reports sent gold prices surging as investors sought refuge in the traditional safe-haven asset. However, the rally proved short-lived as Trump subsequently walked back the threat during White House remarks, causing prices to retreat from their earlier gains.

The legal framework surrounding such a dismissal remains unclear, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already complex situation. This ambiguity has contributed to gold's appeal as investors navigate the murky waters of potential monetary policy disruption.

Inflation Data Provides Mixed Signals

The Federal Reserve speculation occurred against a backdrop of mixed economic data that has kept inflation concerns at the forefront of market participants' minds. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Producer Price Index remained unchanged in June, falling short of the consensus estimate for a 0.2% monthly increase. Similarly, core PPI, which excludes volatile items, also showed no change, again missing expectations.

These producer-level price readings followed Tuesday's Consumer Price Index release, which revealed that retail prices accelerated to a 2.7% annualized pace in June, up from 2.4% in May.

Gold's price action throughout the session exemplified the market's heightened sensitivity to Federal Reserve-related news. The precious metal initially declined following the inflation data release, falling approximately $15 below its opening price. However, around 10:00 AM ET, reports of Trump's potential plans to dismiss Powell triggered a sharp reversal, with gold climbing to an intraday high of $3,385.

The subsequent denial of these reports led to another dramatic reversal, creating a whipsaw effect that saw gold trade within a $60 range, representing approximately 1.79% of its value. As of 4:30 PM ET, gold had settled at $3,359.10, reflecting a gain of $22.40 for the session.

Dollar Weakness Supports Gold's Appeal

The U.S. dollar's performance mirrored gold's volatility, with the greenback initially declining on the Bloomberg report regarding Powell's potential dismissal. The ICE dollar index touched a session low of 97.74 before recovering as Trump denied the allegations. The dollar's weakness, with the index closing down 0.38 points at 98.24, provided additional support for gold prices throughout the session.