Bitcoin Maintains Bullish Structure Amid Consolidation

Bitcoin continues to hold its bullish structure, closing around $118k and avoiding a retest of Tuesday’s lows — a clear show of strength. The daily TBO Slow line keeps curling upward, confirming a growing macro trend. While there’s still an open CME Gap near $114k, the hovering price continues to pull the TBO Fast line upward, creating an increasingly attractive springboard level. Even if BTC dips to fill the gap, the longer-term trajectory remains higher, reinforced by increasing daily volume levels and steady macro signals.

Ethereum Leads With Breakout and Rising Momentum

Ethereum was the standout yesterday, closing up 7% and finally closing a long-standing CME Gap. Volume has continued rising as ETH pushes toward resistance around $4,000. Even more significant is the curling upward of ETH’s daily TBO Slow line, indicating a turning macro trend. ETH/BTC printed a second daily TBO Breakout, a classic confirmation of growing altcoin strength and a bullish ETH-to-BTC rotation, further boosting the case for an ongoing alt season.

Dominance Charts Signal a Robust Altcoin Environment

The most dramatic developments came in dominance charts, particularly Bitcoin Dominance. BTC.D dropped below the daily TBO Cloud into strong bearish mode, printed a confirmed TBO Open Short, and closed with daily RSI at an epically oversold 7.39 — a level only seen three times since 2020. Historically, such readings have preceded explosive alt rallies. Weekly BTC.D also fell into the TBO Cloud, further reinforcing the bullish backdrop for altcoins. Top 10 Dominance confirmed a daily TBO Open Long, OTHERS.D continued its bullish consolidation, and ETH.D printed its second daily TBO Breakout. TOTALE50.D and TOTALE100.D also showed continued progress toward historical alt season patterns, strengthening the argument that a broader altcoin rally is only just beginning.

Altcoins Showing Signs of Broader Strength

Many top altcoins joined the rally yesterday: XRP printed a second TBO Breakout and continued its move toward resistance, BNB confirmed a daily Breakout, and SOL maintained bullish structure with increasing volume and OBV.

DOGE and SUI also look poised for further upside, while speculative plays like BONK, FLOKI, and ACT saw or are setting up for sharp moves on high volume and breakout signals. Across the board, meme coins and low-cap names are showing signs of speculative inflows typical of the later stages of alt rallies, while more established names like MNT, KAS, and APT continue to grind higher, supported by bullish technicals.