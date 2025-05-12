Bitcoin Tests Key Extensions With Room to Run

Bitcoin printed a higher high yesterday, moving up to test the 1.272/1.618 Fibonacci Extensions near $123k–$127k. Volume continues to edge above its moving average, OBV climbs, and the daily TBO Slow line stays firmly upward — all pointing to further upside. The 2025 Fib Extension targets $139k, about 15% higher, which remains a realistic medium-term goal. However, traders should keep the unfilled CME Gap near $114k in mind, as such gaps are historically filled over time.

Ethereum Breakout Signals Growing ALT Season Strength

ETH surged above $3,600 yesterday, on track to test its CME Gap at $4,081. Despite a lower open CME Gap at $2,853, the prevailing market momentum suggests that gap may remain unfilled for now. ETH/BTC completed a perfect TBO Breakout Cluster on the daily, a rare and powerful bullish signal.

Supporting the rally, stablecoin dominance (STABLE.C.D) printed its third TBO Breakdown and posted a fresh RSI low at 12.46 — a setup that historically precedes 20–60 day crypto rallies.

Historic Lows in BTC Dominance Confirm ALT Season Is Here

BTC dominance continued its steep decline, falling to a local low at 61.79 and printing a daily RSI low of just 5.05 — a level last seen in 2020. Weekly BTC.D is also deep inside the TBO Cloud, and weekly RSI has dropped below 29. Top 10 Dominance spiked, mainly fueled by XRP’s new all-time high and double-digit weekly gain. Meanwhile, OTHERS.D and TOTALES.D are pushing higher with fresh TBO Breakouts, showing capital is starting to flow into mid- and lower-cap alts. TOTALE50.D and TOTALE100.D haven’t fully ignited yet — signaling even more upside potential as liquidity trickles down.

Altcoin Leaders Shine Amid Breakout Clusters

XRP confirmed a perfect three-in-a-row TBO Breakout Cluster and entered price discovery, targeting $4.16 and $5.38 next. BNB, SOL, SUI, LINK, and XLM all showed strong signals, while TON, HBAR, LTC, and UNI added fresh breakouts and open longs. Memes like BONK, FLOKI, ACT, and PENGU saw notable volume and sharp rallies, with BONK already exceeding its 30% daily move earlier in the week.



Even lower-cap plays like MNT, ALGO, KAIA, RSR, MORPHO, and HNT showed surprising strength, many printing open longs, breakouts, or massive volume spikes — classic hallmarks of mid-to-late-stage alt rallies.

Outlook: Momentum Favors Continuation With Caution on Gaps

This week closes on unmistakable bullish momentum. Historic signals in dominance charts, breakout clusters across leaders, and rising volume suggest the market is at the beginning of a euphoric phase. Caution remains warranted around open CME gaps and overheated sentiment, but the path of least resistance is clearly higher — with mid- and low-cap alts still having significant upside potential.

