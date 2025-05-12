Gold prices have traded within a narrow range over the past two weeks, with today's modest gains insufficient to offset weekly losses for the precious metal. The yellow metal has faced headwinds from a strengthening U.S. dollar and robust economic data that have bolstered the greenback for two consecutive weeks.

The dollar index advanced 0.88% during the week of July 7, reaching 97.863, followed by an additional 0.65% gain this week to 98.50. This sustained dollar strength has weighed on gold, which typically moves inversely to the U.S. currency.

Current Trading Levels

As of 5:07 PM ET, the most active August gold futures contract traded at $3,356, reflecting today's gain of $10.06 or 0.32%. The daily advance was supported by modest weakness in the dollar, which declined 0.16% to 98.50. Despite today's uptick, gold futures have surrendered $14.80 or 0.44% for the week.

Policy Uncertainty Weighs on Markets

The weekly decline stems partly from dollar strength and ongoing uncertainty surrounding multiple policy fronts. Investors remain cautious about President Trump's evolving trade policies and their global economic implications.

According to Fortune magazine, Trump's tariff structure has become increasingly complex. Monica Guerra, head of U.S. Policy at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, describes the policy framework as a "mosaic" due to its country-specific and product-specific variations. While far-reaching in scope, this idiosyncratic approach has created additional market uncertainty about economic impacts.

Federal Reserve Policy in Focus

Market attention has intensified around Federal Reserve monetary policy, particularly regarding potential interest rate adjustments. Recent economic indicators, including the Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, retail sales data, and jobless claims, have demonstrated continued U.S. economic resilience, prompting investor caution ahead of the Fed's upcoming meeting.

According to the CME's FedWatch tool, markets assign a 95.3% probability that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current target range of 4.25% to 4.50% at this month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, with only a 4.7% chance of a quarter-point reduction.

Looking ahead to the September 17 FOMC meeting, probability assessments show a 39.3% probability that interest rates will remain unchanged, a 58% likelihood of a reduction to the 4.00%-4.25% range, and a 2.7% probability of cuts to 3.75%-4.00%.

The combination of dollar strength, policy uncertainty, and Federal Reserve positioning continues to create a challenging environment for gold, despite the metal's traditional role as a hedge against economic and geopolitical risks.

For those that would like more information on our services click here

Wishing you as always good trading,