BTC Remains Above Cloud With Healthy Volume

Bitcoin continues to trend strongly, staying above the daily TBO Cloud with growing volume and a rising TBO Slow line — clear signs of macro bullish strength. However, the TBT Stop Loss Hunting alert from two days ago is still within its window, and traders should remain cautious for another session or two.

Stablecoin Dominance Confirms Bearish Macro, Despite 4h Divergence

STABLE.C.D shows a confirmed bearish macro trend after last week’s TBO Breakdown Cluster and RSI low of 12.46. Although a short-term 4h TBT Bullish Divergence Cluster suggests a potential minor bounce, the 4h Slow line remains strongly bearish — consistent with past patterns where such bounces failed to reverse the macro downtrend.

Bitcoin Dominance Echoes Historic ALT Seasons

BTC.D fell again yesterday, with daily RSI dropping to just 2.50 — a level not seen since 2017. Weekly BTC.D also fell inside the TBO Cloud with RSI under 25, while its weekly Slow line still trends up. This divergence signals a short-term ALT rally in a longer-term BTC-led market. Top 10 Dominance continues soaring, and OTHERS.D has broken above the daily Cloud for the first time in six months.

ALT Signals Keep Building Across Market Caps

TOTALE50 printed a third daily TBO Breakout yesterday — a rare and powerful bullish signal, backed by rising daily volume. OTHERS continued higher, while TOTALE50 and TOTALE100 have yet to see liquidity fully rotate down, which could mean more upside is in store as the rally broadens.

ALTs Leading the Charge With Confirmations and Volume

ETH pushes closer to its $4k resistance and CME gap, showing potential for a squeeze. XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, SUI, BCH, LTC, and PEPE all continue their breakouts or breakout clusters.

Memes like BONK, PENGU, and FLOKI follow ecosystem pumps, while smaller names like SDEX and MASA flash early signals. SOL ecosystem coins (like JUP, WIF, and VIRTUAL) and ecosystem-based rotations (ETH & SOL) also show strength.

Key Takeaways:

BTC remains macro bullish despite minor short-term risks. ALTs are confirming and broadening the rally with historic signals flashing on dominance charts. Pullbacks are normal and healthy during euphoric phases. Using DCA entries and sticking to a plan through volatility remains crucial.

