In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a detailed market update on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, while also addressing misconceptions circulating in some precious metals investing circles.

He starts with an overview of the sharp rise in gold prices in late July, explaining the economic and political factors pushing prices higher and revisiting CPM Group’s forecast calling for a move toward $3,500. Jeff also examines Comex gold inventories and open interest, offering insight into why delivery activity isn’t likely to disrupt prices.

The discussion then moves to silver, platinum, and palladium, where Jeff breaks down recent price moves and highlights the role of investor sentiment, speculative momentum, and questionable assumptions.

The video ends with a response to a viewer question about the longer-term outlook for gold and silver prices, including what factors could push investment demand lower in the future, or keep it elevated. As concerns about global stability increase, CPM’s latest projections consider both base case and more hostile scenarios, helping serious investors prepare for what may come.