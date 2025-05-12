In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the recent price declines in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, and addresses several misleading claims circulating around the silver market.

He explains what silver lease rates are, why they’ve risen to around 6%, and what that may (or may not), mean about silver availability. He offers historical context and outlines the actual market mechanics driving current lease rates.

Jeff also discusses how metals rates are determined and issues that have arisen when implied rates were published.

