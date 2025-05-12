Bearish Divergence Prints Again, But Macro Strength Remains

Bitcoin printed a second daily TBT Bearish Divergence signal, raising some short-term concern. But while this may alarm some traders, the TBO Slow line remains the ultimate judge of trend strength — and it’s still curling upward, reinforcing a macro bullish environment. Divergences can signal temporary pullbacks or consolidation phases, especially in overheated markets, but until the TBO Slow line flattens or turns, this is just noise.

DXY and Trade Deal Spark Overreaction in Crypto

The likely trigger for yesterday’s pullback wasn’t Bitcoin itself — but macro news. A surprise US–EU trade agreement cut previously threatened tariffs in half, strengthening the US Dollar by 1%. That single-day move pushed DXY above its 0.618 Fibonacci Retracement level, spooking crypto markets and prompting a wave of selling. Notably, TradFi remained unfazed, suggesting this was an isolated crypto reaction, not a structural risk.

BTC Liquidity Zones Show Potential for Reversal

Despite the pullback, BTC is showing signs of recovery. Coinglass’s liquidation heatmap shows a massive short wall just below $120k. If Bitcoin can make a run at TBO Resistance around $120,090, that could trigger a cascade of short liquidations, potentially pushing the price above $121k in minutes. While volume is still below its average and OBV crossed bearishly, the recovery over the weekend is a strong counter-signal to fear.

ETH Continues to Lead, Stablecoins and BTC.D Flatten

Ethereum remains incredibly resilient. RSI has now stayed above 70 for 20 days straight — a rare and strong bullish signal. ETH closed green again yesterday, with daily volume back above average and a clear trend of accumulation still in play. Combined stablecoin dominance briefly bounced yesterday but is back down again. As long as the TBO Slow line on STABLE.D remains angled downward, macro conditions remain bullish for crypto risk assets.

Dominance Levels Suggest Rotation Ahead

Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) rose yesterday but remains under resistance. The daily TBO Slow line has flattened, suggesting consolidation. A further upward move toward 62% could signal a bear flag forming, but it’s too early to tell. Meanwhile, Top 10 Dominance remains above the TBO Cloud and strong bullish, while OTHERS.D and TOTALE50.D have pulled back into the Cloud or near it. That said, TOTALE50.D bounced again yesterday with another TBO Springboard Bounce — a potential early recovery signal.

ALTs Rebounding Quickly With High-Volume Recoveries

Across the board, ALT charts are showing early signs of strength. XRP, TRX, CRO, and even SUI — which lost its perfect TBO Breakout Cluster setup — are already bouncing with strong volume. SPX6900 hit a new all-time high, and OP posted a massive 20% wick-to-wick spike with volume over 5x average. These are not signs of a dying bull market. DOGE and ADA are slower to recover, while FARTCOIN saw a TBO Close Long yesterday, giving a short-term retracement target to the TBO Fast line.

What to Watch Next

As dominance levels stabilize and begin to rotate again, money is likely to flow back into ALTs. BTC may still see another test of TBO Resistance at $120k, which could trigger a powerful short squeeze. Until the TBO Slow lines on BTC, ETH, and dominance charts shift direction, the macro trend remains intact. These pullbacks are frustrating, but they are also healthy and necessary to reset indicators and sentiment.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.