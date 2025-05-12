BTC Holds Key Support, But Momentum Is Lacking

Bitcoin continues to hover above the daily TBO Cloud, maintaining a bullish posture in the macro view. However, a recent dip to the TBO Fast line and a lack of follow-through toward $120k raises the risk of slipping into the Cloud, which would signal bearish consolidation. While volume met the yellow MA line and RSI is flat, the real focus remains on the TBO Slow line. As long as it curls upward, the broader trend remains intact. On the 4h chart, BTC printed two TBO Close Longs, but the upward-pointing Slow line suggests trend alignment with the daily.

ETH Shows Leadership as RSI Streak Continues

Ethereum remains the standout performer. It’s holding above the daily Cloud and pressing against resistance at $4k. Volume has eased since July 18, but RSI continues its overbought streak now at 22 days.

ETH/BTC is pushing up against its 0.382 Fibonacci level, needing a decisive breakout to confirm trend continuation. Momentum is still in ETH's favor both on USD and BTC pairs.

Stablecoin and Dominance Charts Remain Flat

Combined stablecoin dominance remains macro bearish, despite a slight RSI uptick on Sunday. No significant bullish reversal signals are appearing yet on lower time frames. Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) continues to tread water with a flat Slow line, suggesting indecision. Top 10 Dominance is still bullish above the Cloud but has pulled back meaningfully. OTHERS.D and TOTALE50.D appear oversold and ready for a short-term bounce if BTC stays flat.

ALTs Show Mixed Signals Amid Weak Recovery

Many ALTs are struggling to recover from recent sell-offs. XRP remains weak on volume, while BNB nears previous ATH levels. SOL is sitting at the Fast line without bouncing. TRX spiked 5% on news of a $1B mixed shelf offering, lifting related Justin Sun coins. SUI continues to show strength, and CRO is climbing with strong volume. FET, however, has printed multiple TBO Close Longs, suggesting a pullback to support. BONK lost the 0.618 Fib level and now needs to reclaim that level and break back above the Cloud.

Pockets of Strength Still Emerging

Despite the broad stall in ALTs, there are some notable moves. TON recovered 5% yesterday, XDC surged 12% on strong volume, and SPX6900 remains above the Cloud despite a recent dip. PENGU, PUMP, and WIF all have mixed signals — with WIF slipping into the Cloud. The market is clearly waiting for a trigger. Until then, patience is required.

