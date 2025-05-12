FOMC Delivers as Expected, Markets Regain Footing

With the Fed keeping rates unchanged, initial jitters across markets faded by day's end. Bitcoin briefly pierced its daily TBO Fast line again—a potential warning sign—but bullish structure remains intact. BTC is forming a textbook bullish pennant, and a short squeeze ladder is clearly visible on the chart. Taking out one local high could be enough to trigger cascading liquidations and ignite a move toward $123k and potentially $139k. BTC continues to hold above the Cloud and the critical 1.272 Fib level at $116k, with the TBO Slow line still curling upward, reinforcing the macro bullish thesis.

ETH Holding Strong, ALTs on the Edge of Reversal

Ethereum remains in a strong bullish posture, outperforming BTC and not touching the Fast line or daily Cloud since its July 4 breakout. While there are some TBT Bearish Divergences on the 4h, ETH's Slow line remains bullish, and ETH/BTC is still inching toward a key breakout level. A close above the 0.382 Fib would likely lead to an explosive move across altcoins. Meanwhile, oversold conditions and hourly divergence signals are flashing across OTHERS.D, TOTALE100.D, and many individual ALTs, setting up a broad bounce if BTC ignites a breakout.

Stablecoin Dominance and BTC.D Showing Early Shifts

Combined Stablecoin Dominance remains below the Cloud, but STABLE.C.D printed a TBT Bullish Divergence and closed just inside the Cloud—something to monitor closely, as bullish stablecoin behavior often precedes crypto weakness. BTC.D is holding just below major resistance at 61.89%. A BTC-led breakout could push it higher temporarily, but a sustained move lower would fuel the ALT rotation thesis.

TradFi Shrugs Off FOMC; No Contagion Detected

Despite a 1% move higher in DXY, the S&P held firm above Fib extension levels, and futures even ticked higher after hours. The VIX dropped 3%, and gold continued to drift inside its Cloud. There's no indication that TradFi is worried about the Fed’s stance. This calm should benefit crypto sentiment, especially now that uncertainty around rates is resolved.

Oversold ALTs Primed for Rebound

Charts across the ALT space reflect the recent chop and dips—SOL, SUI, AVAX, HBAR, UNI, CRO, and FET all pulled back sharply. However, many of these are printing TBT Bullish Divergences on the hourly or setting up classic TBO Springboard Bounces.

TON, LTC, TAO, and APT all show signs of strength, especially on the weekly. BONK and SPX6900 also have bullish reversal signals building. Weakness in volume persists across several names, but this could flip quickly if BTC starts to accelerate.

With FOMC pressure lifted and multiple bullish structures forming across major and mid-cap crypto assets, a BTC-led short squeeze could be the catalyst needed to trigger broad upside. Conditions are set for a rebound.

