Bitcoin Stalls Below Resistance After Clean Bounce

BTC pierced resistance on yesterday’s close but failed to close above it, signaling potential hesitation. The price nearly tagged the daily TBO Fast line, which would’ve closed the TBO Close Long from last Friday. Until we see a clean breakout, Bitcoin remains in bearish consolidation, oscillating within the Cloud. Encouragingly, the macro trend remains bullish with the TBO Slow line continuing to slope upward, and Sunday’s RSI Reset adds confidence to this bounce. However, volume needs to increase for BTC to decisively clear the Cloud.

Ethereum Outperforms With Strong Recovery and Relative Strength

ETH closed 6% higher and surged above its daily TBO Cloud, affirming its bullish momentum. Despite volume still being below the yellow MA line, Ethereum looks solid. The only bearish note is a TBT Bearish Divergence on the 1h, which often appears in strong uptrends. The ETH/BTC pair also gained 5.55% but still couldn’t break the 0.382 Fibonacci level. RSI struggled to reclaim overbought levels, and volume hasn’t been remarkable since Friday, but overall this was a promising recovery for ETH.

Stablecoin Dominance Drops But Bullish Reversals Are Flashing

Combined stablecoin dominance fell back below a key support level, now acting as resistance—a good sign for the market. However, daily TBT Bullish Divergences and TBO Close Shorts have reappeared, signaling early signs of a bullish reversal. These warnings should be taken seriously, especially on higher timeframes. On the bright side, a TBO Close Long on the 4h invalidated last week’s bearish breakouts, suggesting temporary relief.

Bitcoin Dominance Turns Bearish Again

BTC.D fell -1.18% and closed below the daily TBO Cloud, resuming strong bearish mode. The daily TBO Slow line is flat, pointing to more sideways action. A second TBO Close Long is forming on the weekly, which last occurred in March 2020 before a big ALT rally. While it’s too early to celebrate, this is a positive sign for ALTs. Top 10 Dominance is bouncing slightly, and bullish reversal signals are appearing on the 4h for OTHERS.D, TOTALE50.D, and TOTALE100.D as well.

ALTcoins Recover With Mixed Signals Across the Board

XRP pushed back into the Cloud and above its first resistance fan line, confirming a TBO Close Long on the daily and Close Shorts on the 4h—strong signs of reversal. SOL is less promising with a second TBO Close Long forming, though the 4h chart shows some hope via bullish divergence. DOGE mirrors this with overhead resistance in play and some bullish momentum building on the 4h.

Spotlight on SUI, BCH, LINK, and More

SUI is struggling, showing a second daily TBO Close Long in process with little follow-through. BCH closed slightly above resistance, while LINK has printed two recent Close Shorts on the 4h. TON remains strong above its Cloud despite recent weakness. SHIB, however, remains below the Cloud and shows only weak bullish divergence without a confirmed Close Short.

LTC Signals Broader ALT Strength

LTC is the standout, closing above resistance and printing a higher high at $123.85. A 4h TBO Breakout is in progress. For many, LTC’s strength is a sign that ALT season is approaching, since it’s often a lagging indicator that moves late in market cycles. LTC piercing long-term Fib resistance is worth watching.

Patience and Discipline Will Win This Phase

Despite strong recoveries across many ALTs, Bitcoin remains under resistance. Until that changes, the market will likely remain choppy. A confirmed breakout could reset the entire field, but until then, use caution. Stick to your trading plan, manage risk, and use indicators like the TBO and RSI Resets to guide your entries and exits.

