In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. He also points out why talk about the U.S. Treasury ‘resetting’ the price of gold to $10,000, $18,000 or whatever is divorced from market realities.

Jeff breaks down why this 'concept' would not work, how real markets work, and why such a move would be financially destructive and practically unfeasible

He also looks at current investor behavior, futures market positioning, and depository stock levels to explain why gold and silver prices remain elevated, and why investors should prepare for continued volatility.

The video also addresses misconceptions around CPM Group’s past recommendations, with medium-term data showing CPM's actual projections and how they have held up.