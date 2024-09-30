More than a century ago the first precious metals benchmarks were created. The fixing process involved a group of bankers sitting in a room haggling over the price of gold and silver. When demand matched with the supply the fixing price was set.

For a 100 years this was the process to establish the benchmark price for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. The room was eventually replaced with a telephone auction process. However, the financial marketplace has since become more and more digital.

The world is now in need of an inexpensive, reliable benchmark for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Welcome to the Kitco Gold and Precious Metals Fix.

The world’s leader in precious metals information is establishing the new benchmark for all precious metals. Through the liquid and reliable over-the-counter cash market, Kitco Metals is able to calculate a reliable fixing price for gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

The fixing price will be released every day at 10 am and made available for free to Kitco users.