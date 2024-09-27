Chile will open calls in the second half of 2024 for lithium component producers to obtain preferential pricing on the metal, President Gabriel Boric announced on Thursday.
The Andean nation is the world’s second-largest lithium producer and the strategy announced by Boric last year is in part aimed at spurring local investment in technologies using lithium, including batteries and battery components.
Chile’s economic development agency CORFO last year awarded preferential pricing contracts for lithium produced by SQM to Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD and China’s Tsingshan Holding Group.
(By Daina Beth Solomon and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Alexander Villegas)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.