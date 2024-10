Polish copper miner KGHM remains on course to provide an update on company strategy by the end of the third quarter, CEO Andrzej Szydlo said on Thursday. “Expectations …regarding the end of Q3 in terms of updating the strategy are still valid,” Szydlo said on a conference call. (By Rafal Wojciech Nowak; Editing by Jason Neely)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.