Australia’s Sandfire Resources said on Wednesday an external probe found the miner had damaged Aboriginal cultural heritage at a copper mine in Western Australia due to “ignorance and process failings”. Damage to an artefact scatter at the Monty copper mine, north east of Perth, occurred in 2017 and 2018 due to a series of process failures during the construction of a satellite mine. (By Prerna Bedi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

