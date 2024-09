Brazilian miner Mineracao Rio do Norte (MRN), backed by Glencore and Rio Tinto, said on Tuesday it had received an initial licence from environmental agency Ibama to extend the useful life of its bauxite mining operations in northern Brazil. (By Marta Nogueira and Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

