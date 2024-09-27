WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. banking industry recorded $71.5 billion in profits in the second quarter of 2024, an 11.4% jump from the prior quarter, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation reported Thursday. Profits were boosted by shrinking expenses at banks, as well as higher non-interest income, the regulator said. However, it also noted that signs of strain in commercial real estate and credit card borrowing had jumped to levels not seen in a decade. Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Editing by William Maclean

