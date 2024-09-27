China will take Canada to the World Trade Organization to challenge Ottawa’s decision to impose new tariffs of up to 100% on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

The Ministry of Commerce labeled the tariffs as “trade protectionism” that distort global supply chains and urged Canada to withdraw the measures, according to a statement Friday.

This is the third time China has brought EV tariffs to the WTO this year, following cases against the US in March and the European Union in August. As China’s exports rise to counter its slowing domestic economy, more countries are raising or contemplating tariffs on Chinese goods.

Canada announced last week it would impose 100% tariffs on Chinese-made EVs effective October 1. The new tariff will also apply to certain hybrid passenger cars, trucks, buses, and delivery vans, in addition to the existing 6.1% tariff on Chinese EVs. A 25% levy on Chinese steel and aluminum will go into effect on October 15.

Beijing has also started an anti-dumping probe into rapeseed imports from Canada, the Commerce Ministry said this week, adding that China will take all necessary actions to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.