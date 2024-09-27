Russian aluminum producer Rusal said on Friday that the company’s board had recommended not paying dividends for the first half of 2024.

The shareholders’ meeting will be held on Sept. 30.

Rusal, controlled by EN+ group, last paid а dividend for the first half of 2022, the first time in five years. It returned $304 million to shareholders.

The company decided not to pay a final dividend for 2022 and did not pay for 2023.

