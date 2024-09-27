Russian aluminum producer Rusal said on Friday that the company’s board had recommended not paying dividends for the first half of 2024.
The shareholders’ meeting will be held on Sept. 30.
Rusal, controlled by EN+ group, last paid а dividend for the first half of 2022, the first time in five years. It returned $304 million to shareholders.
The company decided not to pay a final dividend for 2022 and did not pay for 2023.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova. Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.