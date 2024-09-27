Canada said on Tuesday it was launching a 30-day public consultation period on whether to slap a potential surtax on Chinese critical mineral products, batteries and parts, solar products, and semiconductors. The consultation will start on Sept 10, the finance ministry said in a statement. Canada said last month it would impose a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and announced a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum from China. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

