The White House said on Wednesday that the review process of Nippon Steel’s proposed purchase of US Steel is ongoing and that it knows of no delay or extension. A source told Reuters this week that the US national security panel reviewing Nippon Steel’s $14.9 billion bid for US Steel let the companies refile their application for approval of the deal, delaying a decision on the politically sensitive merger until after the Nov. 5 presidential election. (By Trevor Hunnicutt and Stephanie Kelly)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.