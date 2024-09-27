Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.9% in July from June at C$66.38 billion ($48.95 billion), led by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were likely up 0.5% in August, the agency said in a flash estimate. In July, sales were up in seven of nine subsectors, representing 84.6% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales increased 1.0%.



($1=$1.3561 Canadian)



