WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S Federal Reserve's blackout period on public comment around meetings of the central bank lifts on Friday after a key rate decision earlier in the week, with Governor Chris Waller scheduled for an 11:30 a.m. EDT appearance on CNBC. The Fed cut its overnight interest rate by half-a-percentage point on Wednesday, a larger decrease than some officials appeared to be leaning towards in the run up to the meeting.



Waller however voted with the majority to support the half-point decrease, which drew the first dissent from a member of the Fed's Board of Governors since 2005. Governor Michelle Bowman favored a smaller quarter-point rate cut.



Reporting by Howard Schneider;

