HOUSTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Oil and gas activity in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico edged lower in the third quarter, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said on Wednesday in its quarterly survey of energy activity.

Third-quarter oil and gas production was mixed, according to the executives polled, with data suggesting oil production increased while natural gas production decreased.

Nearly a fifth of oil and gas executives said they have fully converted to electric-powered drilling rigs and hydraulic fracturing, a way to cut pollution from diesel-powered equipment. Another six percent said they aim to electrify their production operations.



Major oil producers that want to reduce emissions from drilling have turned to electrification.

The survey was carried out from Sept. 11 to 19 and covered 136 energy firms, of which 91 were exploration and production firms and 45 oilfield services firms. The Dallas Fed's employment index was positive for the 15th consecutive quarter, but the low single-digit result suggested little to no overall hiring, according to the survey.



Costs for both E&P firms and oilfield service firms rose but at a slower pace compared with the second quarter, the survey said.



Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston