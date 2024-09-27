Europe’s biggest copper smelter Aurubis said on Thursday it would charge a premium of $228 per metric ton over the London Metal Exchange price for copper its sells to European customers next year, confirming an earlier Reuters report.
The premium offered is unchanged from this year and 2023.
An Aurubis spokesperson said the premium remained at a “record high level”.
“This high level has been retained because of the continuing strong demand for copper products in Europe,” she said.
The transition to renewable energy was creating more demand, she added.
Copper on the LME was trading around $9,900 a ton on Thursday. It has dropped 10% since hitting a record high above $11,100 in May.
(By Pratima Desai and Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)
