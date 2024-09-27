Sept 26 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Thursday said banks' use of the Fed's discount window is for emergencies, rather than for more usual liquidity needs, a narrow view of the facility that appears to contrast with a recent push by banking regulators to get banks to use it more readily. There are downsides to discount window borrowing, Bowman told the Mid-size Bank Coalition of America Board of Directors Workshop, and that while banks ought to sign up and perhaps even test it, forcing them to post collateral at the facility when they may have other needs for those assets could have "unintended consequences." Reporting by Ann Saphir

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.