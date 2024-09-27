Sept 27 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Alberto Musalem on Friday said the U.S. central bank should cut interest rates "gradually" after what he called the "strong and clear message" of a half-point interest-rate cut last week, which he said he supported. "For me, it’s about easing off the brake at this stage. It’s about making policy gradually less restrictive,” Musalem said an interview with the Financial Times. If the economy or the labor market weakens more than he expects, he said, "a faster pace of rate reductions might be appropriate."



Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.