NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that eligible firms parked the highest level of cash in its reverse repo facility since late June, in a move almost certainly tied to the close of the quarter. The bank said $465.6 billion was placed in its reverse repo facility, the highest level of inflows seen since the end of the last quarter, when on June 28 reverse repo usage stood at $664.6 billion.



Reporting by Michael S. Derby; editing by Jonathan Oatis

