OTTAWA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it would appoint a second external deputy governor, a move that will expand the interest rate-setting governing council to seven members from the present six. In a statement, it said the two-year term of external deputy governor Nicolas Vincent has been extended by a year to March 2026. Vincent was the first person to be appointed to the post.



Reporting by David Ljunggren;

