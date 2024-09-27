Chilean state-run miner Codelco has signed a letter of intent with Swedish-Swiss technology company ABB to explore a collaboration focused on decarbonizing and automating its operations, the copper giant said in a statement Friday. The strategic collaboration between both companies would be a long-term one, Codelco said, with the aim of identifying the miner’s innovation needs to pursue its commitments to sustainable development. (By Daina Solomon and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Gabriel Araujo)

