FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. jobs market has started to cool but remains resilient and the Federal Reserve is keen to avoid a drastic weakening of the labor market, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said in Frankfurt on Tuesday.
"The lower unemployment that we saw in Friday's jobs report is very welcome," Kugler told a European Central Bank Conference. "We don't want a drastic slowdown in the labor market."
Kugler said there were several metrics suggesting that the labor market was cooling back to its pre-pandemic levels but the Fed does not want it to cool so much that it causes "undue" pain.
Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.