Russian aluminum producer Rusal said on Wednesday it was considering a share buyback of up to 15 billion roubles ($155.05 million), subject to board, shareholder and regulatory approvals. The number and repurchase price of the shares have not been determined yet and the repurchase may or may not proceed, Rusal said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. ($1 = 96.7455 roubles) (By Himanshi Akhand; Editing by Alan Barona)

