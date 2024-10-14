Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday in a broad-based rally, as investors remained optimistic about the possible outsized interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada next week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), was up 115 points, or 0.47%, at 24,554.08 and eclipsed the record high hit on Friday.

At least ten sectors on the index logged gains, led by the healthcare sector (.GSPTTHC), which jumped over 1%, followed by rate-sensitive real estate and utilities.

The materials sector (.GSPTTMT), also rose 0.7%, supported by gold prices that gained on weaker equities and bond yields, while copper prices also gave a helping hand.

"This is more of a followthrough from yesterday's news with the CPI print coming in lower than expected at 1.6%" which is below the Bank of Canada's 2% target, said Ian Chong, investment professional at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

Chong added there is a strong case for a half point rate cut on Oct. 23 and "this should be supportive for the Canadian stock market".

The BoC has offered three quarter-point cuts this year and traders see a 79.3% chance for a 50-basis-point cut at the policy meeting next week.

Canada's information technology sector (.SPTTTK), was the only outlier, dropping 0.6%, in line with Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq index (.IXIC), losses.

Among datasets, Canadian factory sales fell by 1.3% in August from July on lower sales of primary metals, as well as petroleum and coal products.

Separately, Canada's housing starts rose less than expected in September with increased groundbreaking on multi-unit and single-family-detached urban homes.

Across the border, investors parsed quarterly earnings from major banks, including Morgan Stanley (MS.N), that reported strong third-quarter profit.

Among individual stocks, Saudi Arabia's Manara Minerals is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals' (FM.TO), Zambian copper and nickel assets. Shares of First Quantum rose 4.8% in early trading.

Reporting by Nikhil Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore