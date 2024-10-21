WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation is on the way down and could fall back to 2% more quickly than once thought, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday. "I'm absolutely confident that we will reach that target sustainably in the course of 2025," Lagarde told a Bloomberg Newsmaker event.

When asked if this could happen sooner than the ECB's last projection for the final quarter of 2025, she said: "That would be my hope."



Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by David Goodman

