Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as rising Treasury yields pressured rate-sensitive shares, while investors assessed the strength of the corporate sector from various company results.

General Motors (GM.N), climbed 2.4% after the legacy carmaker's third-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates, while 3M (MMM.N), was up 3.5% after the industrial conglomerate raised the lower end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

Dow E-minis were down 169 points, or 0.39%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 30 points, or 0.51% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 128.75 points, or 0.63%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board, as investors gauged the impact of the upcoming presidential election on fiscal policy, while reassessing the effect of a robust American economy on the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose as high as 4.222%, continuing a steady climb since early October, after a bumper jobs report led investors to dial back expectations for monetary policy easing through the year.

Traders are pricing in an 87.5% chance of a 25-basis-point interest-rate cut in November, according to CME's FedWatch.

Rate-sensitive megacap stocks slipped in premarket trading, with Tesla (TSLA.O), down 0.8%, Apple (AAPL.O), falling 0.7% and Nvidia (NVDA.O), losing 0.4%.

The primary focus, however, remained on corporate earnings, with more than 100 companies set to report in the week.

GE Aerospace (GE.N), fell 4% despite raising its profit forecast for 2024, while life science company Danaher (DHR.N), was up 2.9% after beating estimates for third-quarter results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average in S&P 500 closed lower on Monday,

Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), is among those still scheduled to report before the bell, while Baker Hughes (BKR.O), and Texas Instruments (TXN.O), earnings are awaited after market close.

BCA Research analysts said they expected third-quarter earnings to be strong enough to support hopes for a soft landing for the economy. "Earnings season will also provide useful information on the US economy and consumer spending, the global growth slowdown, and the breadth of earnings growth outside of the mega-cap names."

Stocks retreated from record highs on Monday, as investors took a breather following six consecutive weeks of advances for major indexes, although gains in Nvidia helped the Nasdaq edge higher.

While indexes have rallied on the back of upbeat data and a favorable monetary policy outlook, the next few weeks are likely to be a volatile ride for equity markets, as investors assess earnings, fresh economic data and the results of the U.S. election, followed by a central bank meeting.

Estimated third-quarter year-over-year earnings growth for the S&P 500 is 6.5% excluding the Energy (.SPNY), sector and 4% overall, according to LSEG data.

Futures tracking the economically sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 lost 0.8%.

Remarks from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker are expected later in the day.

Reporting by Lisa Mattackal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai