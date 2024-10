Brazil authorities will sign on Friday a long-awaited reparation deal with miners Vale, BHP and Samarco over the 2015 Mariana dam collapse, the country’s presidential office said on Wednesday. The agreement will be signed in a ceremony attended by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Oct. 25, Lula’s office said. (By Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Chris Reese)

