WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Finance chiefs from the G20 see "good prospects" for a soft landing for the global economy, and they have committed to resist protectionism, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters ahead of the group's meeting this week.

"We observe good prospects of a soft landing of the global economy, although multiple challenges remain," according to the draft, which a source said may still be revised before the conclusion on Thursday of the G20 finance ministers meeting on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.



"We commit to resist protectionism and encourage concerted efforts to support a rules-based, non-discriminatory, fair, open, inclusive, equitable, sustainable and transparent multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization(WTO) at its core and continue to support the reform efforts of the organization by its members," the draft said.



Reporting By Marcela Ayres; Writing by Dan Burns