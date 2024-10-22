Oct 24 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday warned that China's annual economic growth could drop to "way below" 4% unless it executes reforms to lift domestic consumption. A major obstacle to improving Chinese consumer confidence is its depressed property sector, and actions should be take to address that, Georgieva said at a press briefing during the IMF's annual meetings in Washington.



