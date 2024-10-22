Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4% in August from July at C$66.63 billion ($48.11 billion), led by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were likely up 0.4% in September, the agency said in a flash estimate. In August, sales were up in four of nine subsectors, representing 52.2% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.7%.



(Percent changes) Aug Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr mo/mo mo/mo

Total +0.4 +1.4 +0.9 +0.9

Excluding autos/parts -0.7 -0.4 +0.3 +0.4

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted.

($1=$1.3850 Canadian)

(Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/RETAIL

