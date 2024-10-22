AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lighting maker Signify (LIGHT.AS), is considering moving some of its production out of China if the company is confronted with a new round of U.S. tariffs, its chief executive said on Friday.

Signify, the world's biggest maker of lights, is looking at production sites in India, Indonesia and changing existing operations in Mexico, CEO Eric Rondolat said on a call with analysts after the company reported third quarter earnings.



Former U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a tariff of up to 60% on imports from China, where Signify has much of its production, if he is elected for a second time on Nov. 5.

"We have a ... plan A, we have a plan B, and we have a plan C, depending where the political decisions are going to go," Rondolat said.

Signify had been affected by the introduction of tariffs under Trump in 2017-18, with about 40% of company sales in the Americas. Rondolat estimated tariffs continue to run at the rate of about 20-25% 'throughout our business."

In response, the company looked at sourcing and producing in the U.S. or Mexico but only did so for a limited part of its portfolio as Chinese production remained more efficient and cost-effective.

"Now things may change and we are preparing ourselves," he said. "We are very well positioned, and probably much better than when the tariffs increased the first time."

He estimated the company and broader industry would be able to respond to new tariffs in 6-9 months.

Signify's stock was up 9.4% on Friday following the earnings, which showed margins recovering after a cost-cutting program, despite persistent economic weakness in Europe and China.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely