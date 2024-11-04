Hecla Mining on Monday named Rob Krcmarov as its chief executive officer, effective Nov. 7, replacing Catherine Boggs. The company produces more than 45% of all silver in the United States, and has mines in Alaska, Idaho, Quebec, Canada and Yukon Territory, Canada. Krcmarov will succeed Hecla’s interim CEO Boggs, and previously served on the executive leadership team of Canadian mining firm Barrick Gold. Hecla’s shares were up nearly 1% in premarket trading. (By Vallari Srivastava; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

