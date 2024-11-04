Miner Hindustan Zinc said on Tuesday the Indian government, its largest minority shareholder will sell a total 2.5% stake in the company and valued the sale at 53.34 billion rupees (about $634 million).

The Indian government, which currently holds a 29.54% stake in the company, is looking to sell 105.6 million shares at a floor price of 505 rupees apiece under the offer for sale.

The floor price is at a nearly 10% discount to Tuesday’s closing price of 559.65 rupees.

The sale is scheduled for Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, the miner said.

Last month, Reuters reported that the company is discussing the possibility of splitting into two. The government had rejected a similar proposal by Hindustan Zinc in March, saying it was not convinced that such a move would boost shareholder value.

The stake sale comes months after the majority shareholder in the company, Vedanta hived off a 3.3% stake in the firm for $950 million.

($1 = 84.0840 Indian rupees)

