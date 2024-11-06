China said it is willing to strengthen cooperation in port connectivity, mineral development and infrastructure construction with Mongolia, Chinese official news agency Xinhua said. Chinese Premier Li Qiang, when meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, said late on Tuesday that China would support more “qualified enterprises” to invest in Mongolia, and in return hopes for a stable and predictable business environment for Chinese firms. (By Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.