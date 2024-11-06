Nov 5 (Reuters) - Traders trimmed bets Tuesday on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year, as early tallies for the U.S. presidential election rolled in through the evening. Traders of futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate continue to bet the Fed will cut the policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point this week and again in December, but now see the Fed likely stopping its rate cuts after just two more such cuts in the first half of 2025, bringing the rate to the 3.75%-4% range.



Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.